Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.61. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light an…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…