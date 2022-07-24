For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
