 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics