Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.