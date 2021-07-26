For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light an…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot…