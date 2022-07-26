Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% ch…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings …