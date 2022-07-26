Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.