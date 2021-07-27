Mooresville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
