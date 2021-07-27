Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.