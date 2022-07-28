 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

