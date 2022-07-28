This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% ch…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…