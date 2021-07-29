 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.45. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics