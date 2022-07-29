Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
