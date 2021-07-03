Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.