This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
