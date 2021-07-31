This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predic…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…