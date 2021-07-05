Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville…