Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepa…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …