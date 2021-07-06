Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.