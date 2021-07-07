 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

