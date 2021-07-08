Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.