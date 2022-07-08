Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
