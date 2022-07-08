Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.