This evening in Mooresville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leav…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot tempe…