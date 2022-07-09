Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.