Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

