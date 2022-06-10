Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.