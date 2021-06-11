This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainf…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thun…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds light …