Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest.