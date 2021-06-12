 Skip to main content
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

