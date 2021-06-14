Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
