This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…