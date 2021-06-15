Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
