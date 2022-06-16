This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared fo…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared f…