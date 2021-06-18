This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.91. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
