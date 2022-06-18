Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.