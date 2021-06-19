 Skip to main content
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

