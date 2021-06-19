For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
