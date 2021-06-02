This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
