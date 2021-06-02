Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.