For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks shou…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a ver…