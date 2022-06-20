For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared f…