This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
