Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest.