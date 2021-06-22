For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
