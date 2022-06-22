Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday…
This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a dras…