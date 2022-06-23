Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
