For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
