Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.