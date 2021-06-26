This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
