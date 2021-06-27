For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
