Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.