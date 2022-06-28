Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NW at 5 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a dras…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see t…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Sa…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Loo…