Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.