Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.