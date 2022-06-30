This evening in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
