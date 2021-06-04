Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.