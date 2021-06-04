 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics