Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.