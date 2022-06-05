This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
