Mooresville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
